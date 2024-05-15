Guardians CF Freeman toughs it out after crushing collision with teammate and being hit by 2 pitches

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland Guardians shortstop Brayan Rocchio and center fielder Tyler Freeman stayed down for several minutes after a hard collision on a flyball in the fifth inning at Texas. Both players stayed in and finished the game. Freeman was clearly calling for the ball hit by Adolis García as he ran forward. He made the catch and held on even as Rocchio, with his back to the infield and on the run, crashed directly into his teammate. Three athletic trainers and manager Stephen Vogt immediately ran out of the Cleveland dugout to check on the players.

