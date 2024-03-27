Guardians center fielder Myles Straw sent to minors, team still expects him to impact 2024 season

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Myles Straw’s elite defense isn’t enough anymore for the Guardians. The center fielder was assigned outright to Triple-A Columbus after being waived last week by Cleveland. The official move was posted by Major League Baseball on his transaction list Tuesday night after days of unclarity. Straw, acquired by Cleveland in a 2021 trade from Houston, met last weekend with Chris Antonetti, the team’s president of baseball operations, to make sure he understood he’s still part of the team’s plans. Straw signed a $25 million, five-year contract with Cleveland in 2022.

