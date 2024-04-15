Guardians cap homestand that began with total solar eclipse by rallying to shock Yankees 8-7 in 10

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Guardians began their first homestand staring at the sky in awe. They ended it with a stunning show on the field. A total solar eclipse, then a remarkable comeback against the New York Yankees. Cleveland capped a memorable opening week at Progressive Field on Sunday by scoring three runs in the 10th inning for an 8-7 win to salvage the finale of a three-game series against baseball’s top team. It’s early, way too early to make any broad declarations about the Guardians. But at 10-5, and having won four of their first five series, they’ve already surpassed expectations while showing grit, togetherness and resilience.

