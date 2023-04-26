Guardians call up Bibee for MLB debut

CLEVELAND (AP) — Tanner Bibee, one of the organization’s top pitching prospects, has been called up by the Cleveland Guardians to start in his major league debut Wednesday. Bibee, a 24-year-old right-hander, is the third starting pitcher to make his debut for the Guardians this season, following Logan Allen and Peyton Battenfield. Rookie Hunter Gaddis has also made four starts. Injuries to Triston McKenzie and Aaron Civale have forced the Guardians to turn to their top minor league prospects sooner than anticipated.

