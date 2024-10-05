Guardians’ bullpen blows away Tigers in ALDS opener. Detroit strikes out 13 times in 4-hitter

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland’s brutish bullpen lived up to its billing. After dominating for months, the Guardians’ relievers opened October with another hitless, strike-throwing, fear-inducing, intimidating performance in a 7-0 win over the Detroit Tigers in Game 1 of the AL Division Series. Right now, there is nothing more dangerous in the big leagues. Cleveland’s bullpen, which led the majors in ERA and virtually every statistical category, combined for 4 1/3 hitless innings. Once starter Tanner Bibee was lifted, rookie Cade Smith, Tim Herrin, Hunter Gaddis and closer Emmanuel Clase, finished the four-hitter. Detroit struck out 13 times.

