Guardians’ Bieber won’t throw for 2 weeks, apparently won’t need surgery, Francona says

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Cleveland Guardians right-hander Shane Bieber won’t be able to throw for two weeks because of an inflamed right elbow but apparently won’t require surgery. Manager Terry Francona says: “It definitely looks like it’s a non-surgical way to go, which is really good” and adds: “He’s going to be approximately two weeks no throw. He’ll be rechecked every week.” The 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner was placed on the 15-day injured list Saturday. He was examined on Sunday by Texas Rangers physician Dr. Keith Meister. Bieber took a commercial flight back to Cleveland as the team traveled to Pittsburgh.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.