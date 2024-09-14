Guardians All-Star Steven Kwan to undergo tests on back after being scratched from starting lineup

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan is scheduled to undergo tests on his back after being scratched from Friday’s game against Tampa Bay. Kwan was in Cleveland’s original lineup, batting first. However, about two hours before the first pitch, the team said Kwan would not play with what the team initially said was “body fatigue.” Following the Guardians’ loss, manager Stephen Vogt said Kwan was dealing with “back soreness” and would undergo tests. Kwan missed four weeks with a hamstring strain earlier this season. The 27-year-old has been in a prolonged slump since the All-Star break.

