Guardians’ All-Star David Fry has elbow surgery. Fry was postseason star for AL Central champions

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians All-Star and postseason star David Fry had reconstructive surgery on his right elbow and is expected to need at least sixth months of rehab and recovery before he can hit for the defending AL Central champions. The team said Fry underwent surgery on Oct. 30 in Dallas. The Guardians expect Fry will need 6 to 8 months before he can be their designated hitter. The 28-year-old Fry batted .263 with 14 homers and 51 RBIs this season. He was clutch in the playoffs, hitting a walk-off, two-run homer in the 10th inning to beat the New York Yankees in Game 3 of the ALCS.

