Guardians agree with C Austin Hedges on $4 million, 1-year contract pending physical, AP source says

A person familiar with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the Cleveland Guardians have agreed with catcher Austin Hedges on a $4 million, one-year contract. Hedges, who played in Cleveland from 2020-22, will sign the contract once he passes a physical, said the person who spoke on the condition of anonymity because the deal can’t be finalized until the medical tests are completed. The Guardians made two moves with their catching Sunday, trading Christian Bethancourt to the Miami Marlins. Although he’s not much of a hitter, Hedges is solid defensively and perhaps most importantly, he’s a clubhouse leader.

