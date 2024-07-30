Guardians add starting pitcher before deadline, acquire RHP Alex Cobb from Giants for prospects

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians found some starting pitching before the deadline, acquiring right-hander Alex Cobb in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. The AL Central leaders were one of several contenders in the market for a starting pitcher and land the 36-year-old Cobb for prospect Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named, Cobb hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since hip surgery last year. Cobb made six minor league starts in July, going 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA. He was on the verge of returning but developed a blister on his right index finger.

