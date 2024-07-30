Guardians add starting pitcher before deadline, acquire RHP Alex Cobb from Giants for prospects

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
FILE - San Francisco Giants starting pitcher Alex Cobb works against a San Diego Padres batter during the first inning of a baseball game, Sept. 3, 2023, in San Diego. The Cleveland Guardians are finalizing a trade with the San Francisco Giants to acquire right-hander Cobb, a person familiar with the trade told The Associated Press on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gregory Bull]

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians found some starting pitching before the deadline, acquiring right-hander Alex Cobb in a trade with the San Francisco Giants. The AL Central leaders were one of several contenders in the market for a starting pitcher and land the 36-year-old Cobb for prospect Jacob Bresnahan and a player to be named,  Cobb hasn’t pitched in the major leagues since hip surgery last year. Cobb made six minor league starts in July, going 1-1 with a 3.93 ERA. He was on the verge of returning but developed a blister on his right index finger.

