Guardians activate All-Star OF Steven Kwan from injured list, returns to team in time for postseason

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians All-Star left fielder Steven Kwan was activated from the 10-day injured list, a nice boost for the AL Central champions with only four games left in the regular season. Kwan had been sidelined with a back issue that may have contributed to his prolonged hitting slump. With Kwan returning, Cleveland optioned outfielder Myles Straw to Triple-A Columbus. Kwan led the majors with a .352 average at the All-Star break. But the 27-year-old was hitting just .201 in 50 games before being placed on the IL. Kwan was sidelined earlier in the season with hamstring issues.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.