Guardians acquire right-hander Pedro Avila in trade with Padres for cash. Avila can start, relieve

The Cleveland Guardians acquired right-hander Pedro Avila from the San Diego Padres for cash. The 27-year-old Avila was used in different roles last season with the Padres. He went 2-2 with a 3.22 ERA in 14 games over two stints. The Guardians, who are off to a 12-5 start, said Avila will not be active Wednesday against the Red Sox but he’s expected to join the team’s major league roster in the next few days. Cleveland’s pitching staff has been dealing with injuries and Avila’s versatility gives the club some needed depth. Avila opened the season with the Padres before being designated for assignment on April 12.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.