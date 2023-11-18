Guardians acquire RHP Barlow from Padres, avoid arbitration with OF Laureano with 1-year deal

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians made their second trade, swapping relievers with San Diego and acquiring right-hander Scott Barlow from the Padres in exchange for Enyel De Los Santos. The 30-year-old Barlow is back in the AL Central after spending most of his career with the Kansas City Royals. The Guardians agreed to a one-year deal with outfielder Ramón Laureano, who was claimed off waivers from Oakland on Aug. 7. The 29-year-old batted .243 with three homers and 14 RBIs in 41 games. Earlier, the Guardians traded starter Cal Quantrill to Colorado for minor league catcher Kody Huff.

