Guardians ace Shane Bieber transferred to the 60-day IL, won’t pitch again until mid-September

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians ace Shane Bieber won’t pitch until mid-September because of elbow inflammation, a signifcant blow to Cleveland’s playoff hopes. Bieber has not pitched since July 9. He was transferred to the 60-day injured list in a procedural move. Manager Terry Francona said the 2020 AL Cy Young winner did not experience a setback while rehabilitating, but is not on track to return until mid-September. The 28-year-old right-hander was the lone Guardians pitcher to make all of his scheduled starts before the All-Star break, posting a 5-6 record with a 3.77 ERA in 19 games. Bieber was placed on the 15-day IL following his July 9 outing against Kansas City, and a subsequent exam revealed no structural damage.

