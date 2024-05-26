Guardians’ ace Shane Bieber joins Cleveland during West road trip for first time since surgery

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Shane Bieber marked being six weeks removed from Tommy John surgery with a pair of milestones. The Cleveland Guardians ace not only had the bulky brace from his right arm removed, he is back with his teammates for the first time since early April. Bieber is on the Guardians’ six-game road trip out West that began Friday with a weekend set against the Los Angeles Angels. Cleveland goes to Colorado for a three-game series Monday before Bieber heads back to the team’s training facility in Goodyear, Arizona, to continue rehab.

