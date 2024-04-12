Guardians ace Shane Bieber has Tommy John surgery. 2020 Cy Young winner’s pitching future uncertain

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Guardians ace Shane Bieber underwent Tommy John surgery and will now begin a long recovery. The 2020 Cy Young Award winner made two strong starts this season before pain in his elbow became too overwhelming and surgery was recommended. Bieber will be sidelined for the rest of 2024 and it’s not known when he’ll pitch again. The Guardians said Dr. Keith Meister performed the operation in Texas and “was pleased with the results” of the reconstruction of Bieber’s ulnar collateral ligament. Bieber is scheduled to report to the team’s training facility in Goodyear, Arizona on Saturday for his post-op appointment. Bieber is 62-32 with a 3.22 ERA in 134 starts for Cleveland since 2018.

