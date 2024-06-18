Guardians 3B José Ramírez activated from paternity list, rookie Kyle Manzardo sent back to minors

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians third baseman José Ramírez was activated from the paternity list before AL Central-leading Cleveland opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Ramírez, who leads All-Star voting at his position, missed the final two games of the Guardians’ weekend series in Toronto while his third child was born. The 31-year-old Ramírez is batting .269 with a team-leading 18 homers and 62 RBIs for the Guardians, who have a five-game lead over second-place Kansas City. To make room for Ramírez, the Guardians optioned rookie first baseman/DH Kyle Manzardo to Triple-A Columbus. Manzardo batted just .207 with seven RBIs in 30 games.

