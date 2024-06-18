Guardians 3B José Ramírez activated from paternity list, rookie Kyle Manzardo sent back to minors

By TOM WITHERS The Associated Press
Cleveland Guardians' Jose Ramirez, left, scores past Miami Marlins catcher Nick Fortes, right, on a single hit by David Fry during the sixth inning of a baseball game Sunday, June 9, 2024, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Lynne Sladky]

CLEVELAND (AP) — Guardians third baseman José Ramírez was activated from the paternity list before AL Central-leading Cleveland opened a three-game series against the Seattle Mariners. Ramírez, who leads All-Star voting at his position, missed the final two games of the Guardians’ weekend series in Toronto while his third child was born. The 31-year-old Ramírez is batting .269 with a team-leading 18 homers and 62 RBIs for the Guardians, who have a five-game lead over second-place Kansas City. To make room for Ramírez, the Guardians optioned rookie first baseman/DH Kyle Manzardo to Triple-A Columbus. Manzardo batted just .207 with seven RBIs in 30 games.

