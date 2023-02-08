Guard Jordin Canada staying with hometown LA Sparks

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jordin Canada is staying with her hometown Los Angeles Sparks. The guard has been re-signed to a training camp contract. Last season, Canada started 25 of 32 games and averaged 9.2 points, 5.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in her first year with the Sparks. Canada played at UCLA before being drafted by the Seattle Storm in 2018. She won two WNBA championships during her four years with the Storm.

