Guard Gary Payton II traded back to Warriors from Blazers

By JANIE McCAULEY The Associated Press
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers guard Gary Payton II during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Craig Mitchelldyer)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Craig Mitchelldyer]

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Guard Gary Payton II is rejoining the defending champion Warriors in a trade by the Trail Blazers. The deal came a day after Golden State lost at Portland. The Blazers give up unprotected 2026 and ’28 second-round picks and will receive two second-round picks from the Warriors in a four-team swap also involving Atlanta and Detroit. James Wiseman was traded to the Pistons. The 30-year-old Payton played a key role as a defensive stopper for Golden State during last season’s title run and will immediately provide backcourt depth with injured star Stephen Curry sidelined until after the All-Star break.

