Guard Gary Payton II traded back to Warriors from Blazers

SAN FRANCSICO (AP) — Guard Gary Payton II is rejoining the defending champion Warriors in a trade by the Trail Blazers. The deal came a day after Golden State lost at Portland. The Blazers give up unprotected 2026 and ’28 second-round picks and will receive two second-round picks from the Warriors in a four-team swap also involving Atlanta and Detroit. James Wiseman was traded to the Pistons. The 30-year-old Payton played a key role as a defensive stopper for Golden State during last season’s title run and will immediately provide backcourt depth with injured star Stephen Curry sidelined until after the All-Star break.

