Grundstrom scores just 9 seconds in, Kings top Red Wings 4-3

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Carl Grundstrom scored just 9 seconds into the game, Sean Durzi added two goals and the Los Angeles Kings defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-3. Cal Petersen made 18 saves for the Kings, who swept their four-game homestand and have won five in a row on home ice. Dominik Kubalic and Dylan Larkin scored on the power play and Filip Hronek had a goal for the Red Wings. Los Angeles has now won all five games against Atlantic Division opposition. The Kings led 2-1 after an eventful first period that started with Grundstrom scoring on a 2-on-1 rush — it was the second-fastest goal in team history. Dave Williams scored 7 seconds into a 5-2 win against the Hartford Whalers on Feb. 14, 1987.

