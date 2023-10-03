Growing pains almost completely behind them, the Pittsburgh Pirates eye contending in 2024

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Pirates believe they’ve closed the gap on the teams they’re chasing following a 14-win improvement in 2023. Pittsburgh finished 76-86 this season, the franchise’s best record since 2018. General manager Ben Cherington says the team has definitely gotten better in several areas, but work remains to be done if the Pirates want to return to the playoffs. Pittsburgh has several areas of need heading into the offseason, including at first base and in the starting rotation.

