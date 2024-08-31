Groves wins his second stage of Spanish Vuelta and O’Connor protects lead over Roglic

VILLABLINO, Spain (AP) — Kaden Groves of Australia has won his second stage at the Spanish Vuelta after sprinting to claim Stage 14. The Alpecin Deceuninck rider also won Stage 2. Groves has six career wins in the Spanish Grand Tour. Countryman Ben O’Connor has kept a race lead of 1 minute, 21 seconds over three-time winner Primoz Roglic. Stage 15 could be an important day in the three-week race. Riders face a mountainous jaunt over three peaks to a special-category summit finish atop Cuitu Negru in northern Spain.

