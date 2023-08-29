Groves wins fourth stage at Spanish Vuelta, Evenepoel maintains overall lead

TARRAGONA, Spain (AP) — Kaden Groves of Australia won a sprint finish at the Spanish Vuelta, taking the fourth stage as Remco Evenepoel maintained the red jersey. Groves passed Juan Sebastian Molano just before the finish line after perfectly timing his sprint to catch the Colombian and earn his second career Vuelta stage win. The 184.6-kilometer (115-mile) stage into Tarragona included a crash in the peloton with four kilometers remaining. Evenepoel avoided trouble, though, and the Belgian will begin Wednesday’s fifth stage with a 5-second lead over Enric Mas of Spain. Two-time Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard is 31 seconds off the lead in fourth place.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.