Groves wins another Spanish Vuelta stage and O’Connor keeps overall lead

SANTANDER, Spain (AP) — Kaden Groves earned his third stage win of this year’s Spanish Vuelta, and fellow Australian Ben O’Connor maintained his narrow overall lead over Primoz Roglic. Groves clinched his seventh career Vuelta stage victory on the final sprint of a rainy day in which riders completed 88 miles from Arnuero to a relatively flat finish in Santander. O’Connor and Roglic finished together and the gap between the two remained at five seconds entering the decisive stages and the weekend finish in Madrid.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.