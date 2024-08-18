Groves wins 2nd stage of Spanish Vuelta and Van Aert takes overall lead

OUREM, Portugal (AP) — Kaden Groves has prevailed in the final sprint to win the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta. Wout van Aert finished second Sunday to take the overall leader’s red jersey. Groves is an Australian riding for Alpecin-Deceuninck. He held on at the end after a 194-kilometer (120.5-mile) route from Cascais to Ourem. Van Aert of Visma-Lease a Bike finished behind Groves at the line but opened a three-second overall lead over American Brandon McNulty of UAE Team Emirates.

