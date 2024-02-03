Groves scores 17 off the bench, Virginia edges Clemson 66-65 after wild finish

CLEMSON, S.C. (AP) — Reserve Jacob Groves scored 17 points, Reece Beekman and Isaac McKneely scored 14 points each, and Virginia survived a wild finish to defeat Clemson 66-65. A 3-pointer by PJ Hall gave the Tigers their first lead since the 16-minute mark of the first half, 57-56 with 5 1/2 minutes remaining. Virginia went up 64-59 near the 2-minute mark but didn’t score again until Ryan Dunn’s layup gave the Cavaliers a 66-62 lead with 37 seconds left. With 7 seconds left, Hall was fouled on a 3-pointer and his three free throws got Clemson within 66-65. After Dante Harris missed the one-and-one for Viriginia, Clemson’s Jack Clark rebounded, passed to Chase Hunter and got the ball back for a good look at a 3-pointer but it bounced off the back of the rim and time expired.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.