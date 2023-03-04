Groves, Oklahoma start fast, down No. 22 TCU 74-60

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Tanner Groves scored a season-high 23 points to go with 10 rebounds and Oklahoma rode a hot start all the way, beating No. 22 TCU 74-60 in the regular-season finale for both teams. Grant Sherfield added 20 points and Milos Uzan had 12 for Oklahoma. The Sooners made their first six shots and improved their record this season to 15-16. Oklahoma finished at the bottom of the powerful Big 12 Conference, but beat four ranked opponents, having earlier defeated then-No. 2 Alabama, Kansas State and Iowa State. Mike Miles Jr. scored points for TCU. The Horned Frogs are 20-11.

