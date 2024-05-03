Group of Five conference football tournament that interferes with playoff would be hard to sell

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — A postseason football tournament involving only schools from outside the Power Four conferences could only work if it doesn’t interfere with the 12-team College Football Playoff. Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez says she has seen the presentation that has been making the rounds among Group of Five administrators about a G5 playoff of sorts that would be funded by private equity. She said the Mountain West was satisfied with the access to the expanded playoff and the conference is committed to the CFP even if the revenue distribution in the new deal was disappointing.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.