Grotheer wins his third World Cup skeleton race in as many tries this season

YANQING, China (AP) — Christopher Grotheer of Germany won for the third time in as many races this season, taking a commanding lead in the World Cup skeleton standings on Saturday. Matt Weston of Britain was second by the slimmest of margins — one one-hundredth of a second, for his third medal of the season. Yin Zheng of China was third. Grotheer has 675 standings points, 63 ahead of Marcus Wyatt of Britain for the World Cup lead. In the women’s race, Zhao Dan of China got her first career World Cup win, with Hannah Niese of Germany second and World Cup leader Freya Tarbit of Britain finishing third.

