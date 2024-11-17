Grotheer gets second straight men’s win and Tarbit gets first women’s win in World Cup skeleton

PYEONGCHANG, South Korea (AP) — Olympic and world champion Christopher Grotheer of Germany, followed by British teammates Marcus Wyatt and Matt Weston, took the top three places in a World Cup men’s skeleton race on Sunday. It was exact same order as the result of Saturday’s season-opening race on the 2018 Olympic track. Grotheer won a World Cup race for the eighth time in his career. In Sunday’s women’s race, Freya Tarbit of Britain got the first win of her World Cup career. Olympic champion Hannah Niese of Germany was second and Janine Flock of Austria was third.

