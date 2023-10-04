Grosjean is taking Andretti to court. Former F1 driver says he expected a 3rd season with the team

Romain Grosjean says he is pursuing arbitration against Andretti Global because the team is not bringing him back for a third season in the IndyCar Series. Grosjean is a former Formula One driver who has spent the three seasons since a death-defying 2020 crash racing IndyCar in the United States. He says he believed he was returning to Andretti in 2024. Andretti has hired Indianapolis 500 winner Marcus Ericsson and is believed to be dropped from four cars to three for next season.

