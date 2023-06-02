Groover homers twice, NC State tops Campbell 5-1 in Columbia Regional

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — LuJames Groover III belted a pair of solo home runs and Trevor Candelaria hit a third to power North Carolina State to a 5-1 win over Campbell in a first-round game at the Columbia Regional. The win sends the Wolfpack (36-19) into a second-round match with the winner of the game between South Carolina and Central Connecticut. Campbell faces the loser in a consolation game.

