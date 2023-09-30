Grooms lights it up for Yale, throws four TD passes in 45-3 rout of Morgan State

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms threw for 363 yards and four touchdowns, leading Yale to a 45-3 romp over Morgan State. Grooms added 87 yards rushing to lead the Bulldogs, giving him a total of 450 yards. He completed 29 of 38 passes. Two of his touchdowns went to Mason Tipton, who caught nine passes for 136 yards. Morgan State quarterback Dominique Anthony was just 9-of-15 passing for 92 yards with an interception. Yale outgained Morgan State 521-204 in total yards.

