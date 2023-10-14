Grooms leads Yale to lopsided win over Sacred Heart

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Nolan Grooms completed 10 passes, three for touchdowns, and Yale demolished Sacred Heart 31-3. His 40-yard scoring pass to Mason Tipton served as the game’s first score within the first three minutes. Tipton’s 15-yard scoring run ended a seven-play, 98-yard drive with 8:27 before halftime. Robb McCoy threw for 180 yards for Sacred Heart.

