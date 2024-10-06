Gronowski threw 3 TD passes as FCS No. 1 South Dakota States rolls past Northern Iowa 41-3

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw three touchdown passes, including a 68-yard stroke to Angel Johnson, and Noah Thompson returned a punt 49 yards for a score to lead No. 1-ranked South Dakota State to a 41-3 win over Northern Iowa in the Missouri Valley Conference opener for both schools on Saturday.

The Jackrabbits (4-1), No. 1 in the FCS coaches poll, held the Panthers to 246 yards of offense and allowed just a 40-yard second-quarter field goal by Caden Palmer.

Gronowski found Kentrell Prejean with a 16-yard touchdown to open the scoring midway through the first quarter and Hunter Dustman bracketed a pair of second quarter field goals around Thompson’s punt return TD and Chase Mason’s six-yard scoring run. Gronowski found Grahm Goering from 7 yards out to start the third quarter before connecting with Johnson less than three minutes later.

Gronowski was 16 of 22 passing for 223 yards and did not throw an interception. Johnson caught two passes for 78 yards and Goering pulled in three for 52.

Aidan Dunne completed 8 of 15 passes for 113 yards and was picked off twice for Northern Iowa (2-3). Mathew Schecklman came on to complete 9 of 16 attempts for 67 yards. Tye Edwards carried 12 times for 62 yards.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.