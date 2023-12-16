Gronowski, South Dakota State return to FCS title game after 59-0 rout of Albany in semifinals

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski threw for three touchdowns, Isaiah Davis ran for two and Tucker Large returned a punt for a score — all in the first half — and defending national champion South Dakota State rolled back into the FCS championship game with a 59-0 win over Albany. After the dominant first half, Jason Freeman had a 34-yard scoop-and-score on the second play of the third quarter that made it 42-0 for the Jackrabbits. That was the fourth turnover, to go with three turnover on downs, for the Great Danes, who were outgained by 221 yards in total offense in the first half. Top-seeded South Dakota State faces the winner North Dakota State-Montana in the championship on Jan. 7 in Frisco, Texas. Reese Poffenbarger was 30 of 44 for 232 yards with three interceptions for Albany.

