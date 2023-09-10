Gronowski accounts for 3 TDs; defending national champion South Dakota St. beats Montana St. 20-16

BROOKINGS, S.D. (AP) — Mark Gronowski accounted for three second-half touchdowns, including a 35-yard scoring pass to Griffin Wilde with 1:30 to play, and defending FCS national champion South Dakota State beat Montana State 20-16. Gronowski completed 13 of 22 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns and his 20-yard TD run to cap the opening drive of the second half trimmed South Dakota State’s deficit to 10-7. Brendan Hall kicked field goals of 19 and 24 yards in the fourth quarter, the latter of which made it 16-13 with 2:04 remaining. Gronowski hit Grahm Goering for a 40-yard gain into Montana State territory and then Wilde caught a screen pass at the line of scrimmage, broke a tackle and raced 35 yards for a touchdown that capped the scoring.

