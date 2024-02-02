Grizzlies trade Steven Adams to Rockets for Victor Oladipo and draft picks

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies traded center Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets for guard Victor Oladipo and three draft picks. Neither Oladipo nor Adams has played this season because of injuries. The Grizzlies announced the deal late Thursday night and said they acquired three second-round draft picks from the Rockets. Adams was hurt last season and had surgery on his right knee just before the start of this season. He’s expected to miss the entire season. Oladipo also has dealt with injuries. He has a career average of 16.9 points a game.

