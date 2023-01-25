Grizzlies’ Steven Adams out 3-5 weeks with sprained knee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies center Steven Adams will miss three to five weeks with a sprained ligament in his right knee. Memphis announced the update Tuesday night. The Grizzlies currently are second in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record. They will visit Golden State on Wednesday night trying to snap a season-long three-game skid. Adams sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee in a 112-110 loss in Phoenix on Sunday night. He hurt his knee diving for a loose ball in the final seconds. He sat out Monday night in a loss in Sacramento. Adams leads the NBA in offensive rebounds.

