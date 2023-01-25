Grizzlies’ Steven Adams out 3-5 weeks with sprained knee

By The Associated Press
Phoenix Suns guard Chris Paul (3) drives around Memphis Grizzlies center Steven Adams (4) during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2023, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Rick Scuteri]

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Grizzlies center Steven Adams will miss three to five weeks with a sprained ligament in his right knee. Memphis announced the update Tuesday night. The Grizzlies currently are second in the Western Conference with a 31-16 record. They will visit Golden State on Wednesday night trying to snap a season-long three-game skid. Adams sprained the posterior cruciate ligament in his knee in a 112-110 loss in Phoenix on Sunday night. He hurt his knee diving for a loose ball in the final seconds. He sat out Monday night in a loss in Sacramento. Adams leads the NBA in offensive rebounds.

