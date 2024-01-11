Grizzlies’ Smart to miss 6 weeks with a finger injury, creating more backcourt woes without Morant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Marcus Smart will miss at least six weeks because of an injury to his right ring finger. The team says Smart will be re-evaluated in six weeks after being diagnosed with a ruptured joint. Smart suffered the injury during the third quarter of Memphis’ win at Dallas on Tuesday. He noticed his finger was gruesomely out of place while extending his hand to celebrate a 3-pointer. His injury came days after fellow guard Ja Morant was lost for the season. Morant had surgery Thursday to repair a labral tear in his right shoulder.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.