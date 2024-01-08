Grizzlies rally with big-4th quarter to beat Suns 121-115 with Morant sidelined

PHOENIX (AP) — Jaren Jackson Jr. had 28 points and 10 rebounds and the Memphis Grizzlies, playing without Ja Morant, overcame an 11-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 121-115 on Sunday night.

Marcus Smart added 25 points and Desmond Bane had 23, including a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:30 to play. Vince Williams Jr. scored 19 points off the bench.

Morant was sidelined because of soreness in his right shoulder. Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins said before the game that Morant apparently hurt the shoulder Friday night late in a victory over the Lakers in Los Angeles.

Kevin Durant returned for Phoenix after missing three games because of soreness in his right hamstring. He had 23 points and 10 rebounds.

Devin Booker led the Suns with 24 points. Jusuf Nurkic had 18 points and 19 rebounds, Grayson Allen scored 16 points and Bradley Beal added 12.

The Suns were without guard Eric Gordon (right knee soreness) and backup center Bol Bol (right ankle sprain). Suns coach Frank Vogel said before the game that both are day-to-day.

Phoenix finished its homestand 4-2.

Morant missed the first 25 games of Memphis’ season, serving a suspension for conduct detrimental to the league. The two-time All-Star was suspended for eight games last season for displaying handguns on social media and drew a longer penalty for doing it again during the offseason.

The Grizzlies began the season 6-19, and are 7-4 since Morant’s return.

