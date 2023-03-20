Grizzlies’ Morant gets standing ovation after NBA suspension

Ja Morant’s eight-game NBA suspension is over and the two-time All-Star received a standing ovation from the Memphis crowd when he arrived courtside just before tip-off Monday night. He watched from the bench as the Grizzlies rallied to beat Dallas. It’s unclear exactly when he’ll play, though he could return on Wednesday at home against Houston. Coach Taylor Jenkins says Morant is going to be part of practice Tuesday and that the team is “hopeful” he will play against the Rockets. Jenkins added the delay in Morant’s return is part of the “ramp-up process.”

