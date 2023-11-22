Grizzlies’ injury list grows longer with Jake LaRavia out with injured left eye

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis forward Jake LaRavia will have a procedure to repair a corneal abrasion of his left eye keeping him out at least two to three weeks. The Grizzlies said Tuesday night LaRavia will be re-evaluated then and is expected to make a full recovery. This is the third injury update from the Grizzlies in five days starting Nov. 17 with guard Marcus Smart missing three to five weeks with a sprained left foot. Memphis announced Monday that Luke Kennard will miss a minimum of two weeks recovering from a bone bruise in his left knee with forward Xavier Tillman Sr. now week to week with his own injured left knee.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.