Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ruled out versus Nuggets due to illness

DENVER (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game at the Denver Nuggets due to illness. Memphis has won all four games in which Morant has played since returning from a 25-game suspension at the start of the season. He is averaging 28.8 points since his debut on Dec. 19, when he capped a 34-point performance by hitting the game-winning shot at New Orleans.

