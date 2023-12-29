Grizzlies guard Ja Morant ruled out versus Nuggets due to illness

By The Associated Press
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after his slam dunk in the final seconds of overtime during an NBA basketball game against the New Orleans Pelicans in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 26, 2023. The Grizzlies won 116-115. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Gerald Herbert]

DENVER (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant has been ruled out of Thursday night’s game at the Denver Nuggets due to illness. Memphis has won all four games in which Morant has played since returning from a 25-game suspension at the start of the season. He is averaging 28.8 points since his debut on Dec. 19, when he capped a 34-point performance by hitting the game-winning shot at New Orleans.

