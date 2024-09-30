Grizzlies guard Ja Morant happy and says that’s scary for a lot of people

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant is in no mood to prove anyone wrong or forget everything he’s gone through the past two years. The Memphis Grizzlies point guard is just glad to be back on a basketball court again. Morant said Monday at media day that he’s happy right now and that’s his main focus. Morant says he feels “a happy Ja is a scary Ja for a lot of people.” Morant’s descent to near irrelevance was much faster than his ascent from a No. 2 overall draft pick to a fresh young face of both the Grizzlies and the NBA.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.