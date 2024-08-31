Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will have surgery on his broken right foot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will have surgery after breaking the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The team announced Friday that surgery is scheduled for next Wednesday and an update will be provided following the procedure. The 19-year-old Jackson was a second-round pick of Memphis in the 2023 NBA draft. In 48 games, including 18 starts, he averaged 14.6 points and 4.1 rebounds per game, earning second team all-rookie honors.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.