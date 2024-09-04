Grizzlies forward GG Jackson II will be re-evaluated in 3 months after surgery on broken foot

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Memphis forward GG Jackson II will be re-evaluated in three months after surgery Wednesday to repair the fifth metatarsal in his right foot. The Grizzlies updated Jackson’s status for an injury they first announced Aug. 30. Jackson hurt his foot on a layup playing basketball in Texas last week. The 19-year-old Jackson was a second-round pick of Memphis in the 2023 NBA draft. He started 18 of 48 games and averaged 14.6 points per game. Jackson earned second-team NBA All-Rookie honors. He was a bright spot in an injury-plagued season for the Grizzlies, who went 27-55.

