Grizzlies’ Clarke out indefinitely with torn Achilles

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies say forward Brandon Clarke tore his left Achilles tendon and will be out indefinitely. Clarke was injured Friday night late in the first quarter of the Grizzlies’ 113-97 loss to the Nuggets. He missed a free throw and started limping as he went up the court and fell at half-court. He was helped to the locker room without putting weight on his left leg. The 26-year-old is averaging 10.0 points in his fourth season with Memphis. The team says Clarke is expected to make a full recovery.___

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.