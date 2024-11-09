Grizzlies 2-time All-Star Ja Morant week to week with injured right hip

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The Memphis Grizzlies announced Saturday that two-time All-Star point guard Ja Morant has an injured right hip that will keep him out week to week. Morant was seen on crutches Friday night during Memphis’ win over the Washington Wizards. The Grizzlies say testing showed Morant, who was bumped in the air by a Lakers player while attempting to catch a lob in the third quarter, suffered an extreme right hip flexion. He suffered a partial posterior hip subluxation without a dislocation and multiple Grade 1 pelvic muscle strains. The team says updates will be provided “as appropriate.”

