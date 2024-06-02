Grinsell has 9 Ks over 7 scoreless innings, Oregon beats UCSB 2-1 at Santa Barbara Regional

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (AP) — Grayson Grinsell struck out nine batters over seven scoreless innings to help No. 3 seed Oregon beat host UC Santa Barbara 2-1 at the Santa Barbara Regional. Oregon (39-18) plays the winner between No. 2 seed San Diego State and top-seeded UCSB, which play earlier. Grinsell (7-2) gave up three hits and four walks for Oregon. Ryan Featherston a hit, a walk and a run while striking out three over two innings of relief to earn his second save of the season. Justin Cassella singled and then stole second before he scored on a single up the middle by Carter Garate that gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the seventh.

